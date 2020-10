If you have money to burn, it's pretty easy to find something you will enjoy driving and that's reasonably reliable.



But start thinking $15k or BELOW and you don't need money, you need prayer.



It's NOT easy.



But it IS possible.



So tell us Spies, what car or truck would YOU choose OR RECOMMEND.



$15k or BELOW, and it must be USED and reasonably reliable, with a decent track record.



We put a candidate (not OUR choice but A choice) in our cover pic to get you thinking...



Go!