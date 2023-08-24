Is It That Hard? UAW Members Begin Practicing How To Picket

As UAW members marched on Detroit’s east side Wednesday under an overcast sky following earlier rains, their chants and signs echoed many of the same themes that union leadership has been preaching for months: “Equal work for equal pay. All the tiers must go away.” “Record profits. Record contracts.” It was a stream of members wearing red, the color of solidarity, and marching along Conner, near Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex-Mack plant. It was also the first of three practice pickets announced by the union this week as the United Auto Workers union continues bargaining with Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Stellantis, which owns the Jeep, Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Fiat brands. Pickets are also scheduled on Thursday and Friday near Ford’s Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly plants, respectively.



