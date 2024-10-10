Is It Time For Lamborghini To Start Moving To Electric Vehicles?

Lamborghini has never had this many partially electrified products in its lineup, which stretch from the V12-powered Revuelto and twin-turbo Temerario to the Urus SE. All of them are plug-in hybrids, usually known to pave the road for upcoming EVs, but is the company ready for this move?
 
Speaking to Motor1 recently, the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic car marque's chief technical officer, Rouven Mohr, revealed that while an electric supercar seems inevitable, it will be a while until it gets the green light for production.
 
"At the moment, now, the time would not be right [for an EV], at least not in a super sports car," Mohr said. "You have seen a lot of [electric] cars on the market that were not really successful." But what about the current offering? "I'm super happy with our current lineup because, with a hybridized lineup, we can live for the next decade. But I also believe Lamborghini needs to have the transition [to EV power] because it's only a question of time when the mindset will change."


