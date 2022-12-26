Is It Time For Tesla To Create A PR Department?

think it’s high time for Tesla to bring back a Press Relations (PR) department and have other ways to communicate than through the increasingly polarizing Elon Musk.
Tesla stopped answering press inquiries in 2020, and Electrek later reported that CEO Elon Musk dissolved Tesla’s whole press department.
At the time, the CEO told us that any question should go through him.
In 2021, Musk commented on someone asking for Tesla to hire a PR department again. He turned the idea down and suggested that having a PR department amounts to “manipulating public opinion.”
