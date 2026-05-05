Is It Time For The Chicken Tax To Go Away?

Agent009 submitted on 5/5/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:18 AM

Views : 414 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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If you’re a fan of Toyota pickup trucks, you’ve probably heard of the Hilux. With nearly 60 years of history, this truck is a major member of Toyota’s global lineup. However, it has not been available in the United States since 1995. Subsequent versions could not be imported, as they would be affected by a policy in place since the 1960s: the infamous “Chicken Tax.”
 
This policy may have started because of the chicken trade, but it has also had a major impact on America’s automotive market, effectively preventing most foreign-built pickup trucks from ever reaching the United States. We are taking a closer look at how this tax came about, the Hilux itself, and the model American consumers get to have instead: the Tacoma.


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Is It Time For The Chicken Tax To Go Away?

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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