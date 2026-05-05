Is It Time For The Chicken Tax To Go Away?

If you’re a fan of Toyota pickup trucks, you’ve probably heard of the Hilux. With nearly 60 years of history, this truck is a major member of Toyota’s global lineup. However, it has not been available in the United States since 1995. Subsequent versions could not be imported, as they would be affected by a policy in place since the 1960s: the infamous “Chicken Tax.” This policy may have started because of the chicken trade, but it has also had a major impact on America’s automotive market, effectively preventing most foreign-built pickup trucks from ever reaching the United States. We are taking a closer look at how this tax came about, the Hilux itself, and the model American consumers get to have instead: the Tacoma.



Read Article