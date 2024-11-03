Is It Time For Toyota To Bring Back the FJ Cruiser?

Toyota is reportedly working on an SUV based on the IMV 0 platform, which underpins the affordable Hilux Champ truck introduced in Asia a few months ago. According to Autocar India, this SUV could bear the FJ Cruiser name, sparking the return of the long-running nameplate after its official discontinuation last year.
The publication further cited Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) Hao Quoc Tien's statement at the Tokyo Mobility Show, saying that the IMV 0 isn't limited to pickup trucks and an SUV is in the works.
 


