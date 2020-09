BMW’s fully electric iX3 crossover will launch in the UK next summer in Premier Edition and Premier Edition Pro specs, priced from £61,900 ($80,355) and £64,900 ($84,250) respectively.

To put that into perspective, the X3 upon which it’s based, starts from £41,485 while the larger and more luxurious X6, from £60,835. However, it is likely that BMW will eventually add more affordable versions to the range.