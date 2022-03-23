Is It Worth It? Here Is What The Biden Administration's Rising Gas Prices Are Costing You Each Month

With gas prices steadily climbing in the U.S. and abroad, despite the weekly price decline registered Monday in the U.S., many drivers are learning how much extra it costs of late to fill their vehicles’ tanks.

Gas prices across the nation started rising before Russia invaded Ukraine. But the escalation into war pushed them even higher, and then came the global wave of sanctions against the Kremlin. As of March 17, the average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.29 nationwide, according to AAA. The average a year ago was $2.89, pointing to an average retail-price increase of $1.41 a gallon.

Let’s take a deeper look at how spiking gas prices affect the average American’s wallet.



