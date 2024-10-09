Is Jaguar's Move Into The Super Luxury Space Doomed to Failure?

Jaguar, as we know it, is about to die as the company pivots to become a pure-electric, ‘super luxury’ brand, moving into the territory of marques like Bentley. This is a daring undertaking as existing models will be phased out and some markets won’t get a new Jag for roughly a year.
 
That sounds like a recipe for disaster, but Jaguar believes it’s the best strategy for the future. As Managing Director Rawdon Glover recently explained to Top Gear, the brand is at a “crossroads” and needed to “elevate itself out of the [mass] premium space.”
 


