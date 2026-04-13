Is Lexus Missing Out By Not Bringing Their Executive Minivan To The US Market?

When you picture a chauffeur car, you probably think of a black, four-door luxury sedan, most likely from a German automaker. And while cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or the BMW 7 Series often dominate the streets in financial districts around the world, the executive sedan isn’t the end-all, be-all of executive cars.

Here in Japan, you’ll still stumble upon benchmark executive sedans, of course, but an unexpected player dominates the country: Lexus. While Lexus also offers a traditional executive sedan with the LS, there’s an even more intriguing vehicle from the Toyota Motor Corporation’s luxury division. This is the Lexus LM, the marque’s ultra-exclusive executive van.