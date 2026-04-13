Is Lexus Missing Out By Not Bringing Their Executive Minivan To The US Market?

Agent009 submitted on 4/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:33 AM

Views : 500 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When you picture a chauffeur car, you probably think of a black, four-door luxury sedan, most likely from a German automaker. And while cars such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class or the BMW 7 Series often dominate the streets in financial districts around the world, the executive sedan isn’t the end-all, be-all of executive cars.
 
Here in Japan, you’ll still stumble upon benchmark executive sedans, of course, but an unexpected player dominates the country: Lexus. While Lexus also offers a traditional executive sedan with the LS, there’s an even more intriguing vehicle from the Toyota Motor Corporation’s luxury division. This is the Lexus LM, the marque’s ultra-exclusive executive van.


Read Article


Is Lexus Missing Out By Not Bringing Their Executive Minivan To The US Market?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)