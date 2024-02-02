Is Lexus Missing The Party Without A Luxury Pickup?

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2024

If a luxury company were to make a pickup, which one would it be? Cadillac and Lincoln are the front runners (both companies have done it before), but another company has what it takes to set this untapped market on fire. We're thinking Lexus.

Toyota's steadfast luxury arm has spent years cultivating a reliable, upscale image that has resonated with buyers. It has also engineered some competent SUV products, but they have yet to receive the attention they deserve. The upcoming GX550 is ready to fully embrace the off-road luxury image, and it has what it takes to spawn a pickup sibling.


