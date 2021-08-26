Is Lucid More Of A Threat To Tesla Or The Germans?

But the Lucid Air is more than just a comfortable and luxurious long-distance cruiser. Lieberman likens it to a “four-door, five-passenger luxury [Nissan] GT-R” that leaps and bounds out of corners. He says it’s shockingly fast, with quick, well-weighted steering, and it enjoys being manhandled through tight corners.



“The harder I pushed, the better the Lucid Air got,” the reviewer notes, adding that the acceleration pedal unleashes a tsunami of thrust that the smart AWD system takes full advantage of.



So it has a longer range than any EV currently available and it’s a hoot to drive.



So is the Lucid Air more of the threat to Tesla or to the GERMAN'S?



Full details at the link...









