Is Making A COLOR CHOICE On A New Ford F-150 Giving You The BLUES? Let Us Help.

If you're in the market for a 2023 Ford F-150, you might be wondering which color to choose between Area 51 and Azure Gray. Both colors are new for this model year, and they each have their own unique look and feel.



Area 51 is a bold, eye-catching color that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It's a shade of blue that has a hint of green, making it stand out from other blue hues. It's a color that is perfect for those who want to make a statement and show off their truck.



On the other hand, Azure Gray is a more understated color that exudes elegance and sophistication. It's a cool grey color that has a blue undertone, giving it a modern and sleek look. It's perfect for those who want a more subtle color that still looks great.



Ultimately, the choice between Area 51 and Azure Gray comes down to personal preference. If you want a color that is bold and attention-grabbing, then Area 51 is the way to go. If you prefer a more sophisticated and modern look, then Azure Gray is the color for you.



It's important to keep in mind that the color you choose can also affect the resale value of your truck. While bold colors may be more eye-catching, they may not appeal to as many potential buyers when it's time to sell. On the other hand, a more classic color like Azure Gray may have broader appeal.



One of the variables we can help with is not only how do they look in real-life but also something we haven’t seen, SIDE-BY-SIDE to see the key differences.



Take a look at these photos we shot at Gosch Ford in Escondido and let us know which YOU would choose and why…











Azure Gray left, Area 51 right.







Azure Gray left, Area 51 right.







Azure Gray left, Area 51 right.







Azure Gray left, Area 51 right.







Azure Gray top, Area 51 bottom.







Azure Gray bottom Area 51 right.







Azure Gray left, Area 51 right.



