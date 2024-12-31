Is Name Plate Recycling A Good Thing Or Are Some Models Just Better Left Dead?

We saw some pretty big names return in 2024. The Vauxhall Frontera and Ford Capri have been resurrected as SUVs, for example, causing plenty of controversy in the process.

It’s cars like these (see also the Renault 5 and Honda Prelude, even Jaguar) that are making the auto industry such an emotive and exciting place to be right now. They’re generating conversation; people are talking about cars in a way they weren’t five or 10 years ago.

No, the Capri may not be a sleek, two-door coupe with a snarling V6, but the reinvented electric crossover is infinitely more relevant right now – and will no doubt sell in far greater numbers than its niche forebear.