Porsche has been spotted testing an unusual 911 prototype on the Nürburgring in recent weeks, one featuring a collection of unlikely modifications that takes this possible 911 variant in a rather different direction to the GT3 and Turbo S.

Building upon what looks to be a standard 992-generation bodyshell, this prototype features a set of rudimentary extended wheelarches concealing what is a quite substantial amount of additional ride height compared to the standard Carrera.