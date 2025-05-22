Is Porsche Making a Mistake by Ending Cayman and Boxster Production?

In a significant shift for automotive enthusiasts, Porsche has announced that production of its iconic Cayman and Boxster models will end in October 2025. This decision marks the end of an era for the German automaker’s mid-engine sports cars, which have been celebrated for their agile handling, sleek design, and driver-focused performance since their debut in the late 1990s. The move aligns with Porsche’s strategic pivot toward electrification and stricter emissions regulations, particularly in Europe.



The Cayman and Boxster, known for their flat-six engines and precise dynamics, have long been favorites among purists. However, evolving market demands and regulatory pressures have prompted Porsche to prioritize electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s Zuffenhausen plant, where these models are built, will reportedly transition to support production of the all-electric Boxster and Cayman successors, expected to launch in 2026. These new EVs will leverage Porsche’s expertise from the Taycan and the upcoming electric Macan, aiming to deliver the brand’s signature performance in a zero-emissions package.



Porsche’s decision reflects broader industry trends. The European Union’s stringent CO2 emissions targets, set to tighten further by 2030, have pushed automakers to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) models. While Porsche has invested in synthetic fuels as a potential lifeline for ICE vehicles, the scalability and cost of such solutions remain uncertain. The Cayman and Boxster, despite their loyal following, are niche models in Porsche’s lineup, making their transition to electric platforms a logical step.



Fans of the current models have until October to place orders, though supply constraints and high demand may limit availability. Collectors are already speculating that the final 718-generation Cayman and Boxster models—especially limited-edition variants like the GTS 4.0 or Spyder RS—could become highly sought-after classics. Prices for these last ICE versions are expected to rise in the secondary market as production winds down.



Porsche has promised that the electric successors will retain the driving dynamics that made the Cayman and Boxster legends. However, the loss of the flat-six’s distinctive roar will be a bittersweet change for enthusiasts. As Porsche accelerates toward an electric future, the end of Cayman and Boxster production in 2025 closes a celebrated chapter in the brand’s storied history, paving the way for a new era of performance EVs.



Are they making a mistake?



Discuss...



