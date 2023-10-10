Is Right On Red Getting To Be Too Dangerous For Pedestrians?

I met up with some friends in Athens, Georgia, to watch the UGA game last year. I don’t care for Auburn, so seeing them lose 42-to-10 was enjoyable, especially since I was spending time with longtime friends, as well as two Auburn fans who really thought they had a chance that year. Once the game was over, it was time to leave. As I headed back to my car, I had to cross the street, and when the walk sign came on, I did exactly that. And it nearly ended with me in the hospital. While I was already in the crosswalk, the driver of a Lincoln Navigator decided that was the perfect time to turn right, coming terrifyingly close to hitting me. And, of course, he decided it was my fault because, I, a pedestrian, was in his way. How dare I cross the street? Streets are for cars. Thankfully, he didn’t run me over, but sadly, as anyone who’s ever walked anywhere can tell you, it’s the kind of thing that happens all the time. I can’t even count how many times drivers turning right on red have almost hit me, many of whom didn’t bother to stop at the intersection before barrelling on through.



