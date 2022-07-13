Is Rivian UP THE RIVER? Company Calls ALL HANDS ON DECK Meeting For Friday. BRACE YOURSELVES!

Rivian will hold an all-hands staff meeting Friday amid concerns the electric vehicle startup plans to lay off hundreds of employees.  

On Monday, Bloomberg reported the company with a factory in Illinois and plans to build a second plant in Georgia is weighing a workforce reduction of around 5%, with a particular focus on non-manufacturing jobs. The company employs nearly 14,000 people.

Scaringe emphasized that Rivian would be as "thoughtful as possible" in considering any workforce reductions.

