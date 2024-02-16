Is Rivian's R2 SUV the Death Knell For Its OWN Larger R1S? And What Is YOUR Guess Of When People Will Be Able To BUY IT? One Year? More Or Less?

Rivian Automotive has recently announced the development of a new model, the Rivian R2. This news has sparked a debate among automobile enthusiasts about whether the R2 will surpass its predecessor, the Rivian R1S, in terms of sales and popularity.



The Rivian R1S, a full-size electric SUV, has already garnered significant attention for its impressive performance, range, and design. However, the R2 is expected to be a more compact and affordable electric vehicle, targeting a broader consumer base. This raises the question: will the R2 cannibalize the sales of the R1S, or will it attract a new market segment, expanding Rivian's reach?



While it is too early to predict the exact impact of the R2 on the R1S's sales, the introduction of a more affordable model could potentially broaden Rivian's customer base, attracting buyers who may not have considered the R1S due to its higher price point. However, it is also possible that some potential R1S buyers may opt for the R2 instead, given its lower cost and potentially more urban-friendly design.

















Ultimately, the success of both models will depend on Rivian's ability to effectively market and differentiate the R2 from the R1S, while maintaining the brand's overall appeal and reputation for quality and innovation.





