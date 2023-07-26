Is Saab On The Road To A Comeback?

It’s a twist that sounds like something from a Disney screenwriter’s playbook, the NEVS Emily GT, the electric sedan created by the company built from the ashes of Saab, might be heading for production.

NEVS (National Electric Vehicle Sweden) became Saab’s owner in 2012 following the Swedish firm’s bankruptcy, but it also failed to make a go of the business and closed its doors in spring of this year, before the engineers working there had been given the chance to show the world the electric sedan they’d been working on.





