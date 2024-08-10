Is Self Driving Tech To Replace Driver Stress Or Incompetence?

The Ford Expedition has reached its fifth generation, and I wrote about its official presentation. The first thing that caught my attention was how much the Blue Oval praised software and comfort solutions over the automobile itself. It was as if cars were so boring that Jim Farley would not steer the company toward iconic vehicles, as he recently said, but rather toward iconic features. The second thing was related to these features, especially those involving automated driving tech. They all look like a celebration of human ineptitude disguised as technical innovation. Can't you put your Expedition close to the trailer hitch when you back up? Just turn on the Pro Trailer Hitch Assist system. It will drive your SUV to the exact point where the trailer coupler reaches the hitch ball by using the rear camera and corner radars. Is the problem reversing your car with a trailer attached to it? Pro Trailer Backup Assist makes it easy for you. Just select it, rotate a knob left or right to tell the system where you want your trailer to go. It will turn the steering wheel for you.



