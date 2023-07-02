Is THIS $7M GM Super Bowl Ad The PROOF They Are Going To BLOW IT In EVs And In The End IMPLODE The Company?

Agent001 submitted on 2/7/2023

Take a look at one of this years GM Super Bowl ads for EVs and tell us if YOU had to invest all your savings on their efforts, would you feel good about their prospects of WINNING?

Or is this the proof how OUT OF TOUCH they are with what it's going to take to BEAT Tesla?

How much KOOL-AID have these people been drinking?

Putting GM EVs in MORE Netlfix movies is going to HELP them seriously have a chance against Elon?

I love some of Will's movies but does he really believe what he's saying?

Oh, and he drives a Tesla.



Discuss...





