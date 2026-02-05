Is THIS How CORVETTE Owners Dress When Their Wife Takes Them To A FANCY Restaurant?

When the wife drops the bomb: “We’re going to a fancy restaurant tonight,” the average Corvette owner doesn’t panic—he just raids the “formal” section of his closet. Out come the pristine New Balance dad sneakers (extra cushioned for those long walks from the valet), knee-length jorts that scream “I peaked in 1985,” a tucked-in Hawaiian shirt featuring flaming Corvettes (because subtlety is for Mustang guys), and white tube socks pulled high enough to signal air traffic. Add a gold chain thicker than the exhaust tips, and boom—he’s ready to valet-park like a boss while the maître d’ quietly weeps. Vette life, baby.









How Corvette owners dress when their wife tells them they're going to a fancy restaurant pic.twitter.com/E718qhkPTH — Klara (@klara_sjo) February 5, 2026



