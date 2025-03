The most brilliant synopsis you will read targeting the violent idiots protesting Elon and Tesla.



Seems these people were never taught critical thinking.



HOW ABOUT if you don't like Elon and Tesla, you just don't BUY his products? Is it that hard to figure out?









Dear Tesla damaging morons.



Elon already has the money from the cars you are vandalizing.



They are owned, for the most part, by liberals like you (especially in California.)



They claim damages on their insurance, which will raise YOUR premium prices.



The parts are from… — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 22, 2025