Is THIS The Audi With The MOST Cachet Sold TODAY? And Do YOU LUST For One?

Our Spies caught a 2021 Audi RS6 Avant today in all its glory, with some truly sexy wheels.

To some, the RS6 is the Audi model that projects the MOST cachet and to some it projects the fastest wagon chosen by AARP.

In which camp do YOU fall? Do you lust for one or do you look at it and go "not for me, I'm not on social security yet."?

