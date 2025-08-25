Is THIS The FIRST MINIVAN With A Hefty DEALER MARKUP?

From Reddit: "Hey all, I've been driving a 2006 Tundra for a decade and finally looking to get a new vehicle for our growing family. I've never bought a new vehicle in my life, always bought used and always from private sellers, but I've heard the nightmare stories about the scummy dealerships so I'm very wary of anything they tell me.



Today we looked at a Kia Carnival and I was shocked to see both a $6k "adjusted market value" fee and over $3k in mandatory add-ons included in their sticker price. That makes the vehicle almost $10k over MSRP. They tell me "all the dealerships are doing the same thing". Seems like total bullshit to me. I know this was happening post COVID but this is August 2025, I thought were past this...Am I wrong?"



10k over... FOR A VAN LOLOLOL



Would you even pay MSRP for one?



