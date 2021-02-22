Is THIS The Grill BMW SHOULD HAVE USED For The 4-Series/M4? Plus, Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About BMW Grill Design

Forgive us for stating the obvious but the new BMW 4-Series/M grill is hideous.



And seeing they have some of the most amazing designers on the planet it makes us even sadder to see this gargantuan error in judgement.



Even the Dieter-esque Berliner Bot (I don't even know what that means but I like it) in this picture can't save it.







It tells us privately, inside the steel walls in Munich a panicked battle must be underway.



One side that says business as usual and another that says we need to take a radical departure in order to stop losing ground to Tesla and others.



Our question is should THIS have been the grill style they SHOULD have chosen? The BMW Vision M.







What say you Spies? How can BMW get their style mojo back?



Also, if you want to read more about BMW grill design click the link.









Read Article