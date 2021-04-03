Is THIS The Lamborghini For Those Who Love My Little Pony? Or Is It Just A SIAN Of Just HORRIFIC Taste?

Agent001 submitted on 3/4/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:34:23 PM
Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
This Sian is definitely going to be controversial. I can’t wait to see the interior. What ruins or completes the spec for you?This is the 19th delivery worldwide and the 10th to be delivered in the United States, it is the second Sián to arrive at Lamborghini Broward View this post on Instagram A post shared by Worst Spec ?? (@worst.spec)
