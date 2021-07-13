Is THIS The MOST Exciting Product From BMW In A LONG Time?

It will have a range of just of 81 miles, a top speed of 75mph, a price tag of £11,700 and a matching parka jacket that glows in the dark so pedestrians who don't hear the scooter approaching will be able to see the rider.













BMW has added its latest model to its expanding fleet of electric vehicles - but this time it's a scooter that looks like it's been brought back from the future.



Called the CE 04, the Bavarian bike maker has dubbed it the first model as part of its 'silent revolution' for electrically-powered urban two-wheel vehicles.





















Read Article