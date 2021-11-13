Is THIS The NUMBER ONE Attribute The New Ford Bronco Has OVER The Jeep Wrangler ALL The Others Have MISSED? If So, HOW Should Jeep RESPOND?

If you haven't seen the new Ford Bronco close up and in person you may not be able to appreciate our perspective until you do.



BUT, this is just one of those things you truly can't appreciate until you see both the new Jeep and the New Bronco side by side.



Put plainly, the new Ford Bronco looks GARGANTUAN next to the Wrangler. ESPECIALLY, the four door.



What's weird is if you look at the specs and actual measurements you would think the differences are minimal.



But boy in person...wow.



Here's a pic to help you see but honestly it doesn't do it justice.







You can instantly see the size discrepancy and the Bronco pictured doesn't even have the sasquatch package.



If it did, it would look almost double the size of the Jeep.



Even inside the cabin the new Bronco feels ACRES larger.



Here's a shot I took today of one next to an Explorer. today at Encinitas Ford. It even DWARFS that!







That said, HOW does Jeep fight back in the 'SIZE MATTERS' game?



Discuss...





