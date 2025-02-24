Is THIS The Reason Why The BMW 3-Series Has LOST Its LUSTER?

The BMW 3-Series, once the benchmark for luxury sports sedans, may be losing its luster, and Nic Cruz Patane’s tweet highlights a potential reason: pricing and value perception. With a base price of $45,950 for the 2025 330i Sedan, BMW excludes essential features like a power tailgate ($200), heated steering wheel ($200), drive recorder (dashcam, $100), park distance control ($200), and active driving assistant ($500)—all of which are optional extras. This fragmentation contrasts sharply with competitors like the Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD, which offers these features standard for $32,490 (with incentives), plus additional tech and range advantages.



This pricing strategy could alienate cost-conscious luxury buyers who expect premium features in a near-$46,000 vehicle. Historically, the 3-Series thrived on its reputation for driving dynamics and core values, as noted in Torque News, but declining sales—down 23% in 2018 per CNBC—suggest shifting priorities. Web results indicate buyers are drawn to SUVs like BMW’s X3, up 77% in sales, and EVs offering better value, like Tesla’s Model 3. The 3-Series’ premium pricing without standard features risks eroding its appeal, especially as legacy automakers struggle to compete with Tesla’s transparent pricing and tech integration. If BMW doesn’t adapt, the 3-Series may continue losing its shine in a market favoring affordability, innovation, and bundled luxury.











BMW charges $45,950 for their base 3 Series, which DOESN’T include:



• Power tailgate - $200

• Heated Steering Wheel - $200

• Drive Recorder (Dashcam) - $100

• Park Distance Control - $200

• Active Driving Assistant - $500



All of which come standard, plus MUCH more in a… pic.twitter.com/dpZ8We2T2g — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) February 24, 2025




