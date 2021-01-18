Is THIS The Tech The Others HAVE To Beat If They Ever Want A REAL Chance Of Beating Tesla? Or Is There MORE To It?

Agent001 submitted on 1/18/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:30:46 PM
For anyone to beat Tesla is this really the holy grail? BETTER FSD tech.
Or is it BTTER battery range. OR must it be BOTH?One of the highlights from my first Tesla FSD Beta 10 testing today. It’s how amazing that the system is able to get thru that tiny spot, accurately. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/b1HnXbAHXZ— Vincent ???? (@vincent13031925) January 18, 2021 And here's the vision straight from the horses mouth:
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
