Donald Trump, made bold claims about the potential consequences for the auto industry and China if he is not re-elected last night at a rally. And OF COURSE, the media is lying trying to make it sound that he means violence if he loses, when he was talking about the AUTO INDUSTRY! He predicted a "bloodbath" for the auto industry due to increased competition from Chinese imports and a total loss for China.



The US auto industry has been a critical component of the country's economy for decades. Over the years, it has faced numerous challenges, including increased competition from foreign manufacturers and shifting consumer preferences. Despite these challenges, the industry has managed to remain competitive by adapting to new technologies and market trends.



In recent years, China has emerged as a major player in the global auto industry, with many Chinese manufacturers expanding their presence in international markets. While Chinese cars have yet to make a significant impact in the US market, Trump's concern about increased competition from Chinese imports is not entirely unfounded.



As for the total loss to China, it is important to consider the broader context of US-China trade relations. The Trump administration's trade policies, including tariffs on Chinese goods, have strained relations between the two countries. If Trump's policies continue, it could lead to a further deterioration of the relationship and potentially harm China's economy. However, it is unlikely that China would suffer a total loss, as the country has a large and diverse economy that is not solely reliant on the US market.



So is Trump's prediction of a bloodbath if he is not re-elected correct?



Why do people keep losing faith in the mainstream media?

Because of crap like this.

Trump says it will be a bloodbath for the auto industry if he’s not elected and it’s portrayed by most outlets as him calling for or predicting violence.

Ridiculous.

