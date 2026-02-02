Is Tesla Getting Out Of The Car Business?

The Q4 2025 earnings call still ripples through media headlines, as Musk took Tesla into uncharted territory. However, everything appears to be part of a new masterplan which will lead to a huge company firmly under Musk's control. This looks even more likely in light of recent reports about possible mergers between SpaceX and xAI, as well as SpaceX and Tesla. Many thought Elon Musk lost his mind when he announced sweeping changes during the Q4 2025 earnings call. Top among them is the decision to scrap the Model S and Model X, the first sign that Tesla doesn't want to be a carmaker anymore. These being Tesla's first discontinued cars, the decision raised a lot of questions, and neither Musk nor Tesla provided satisfactory answers.



