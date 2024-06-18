Is Tesla Intentionally Using It's Customers To Beta Test The Cybertruck?

Historically, early owners of new Tesla models have frequently dealt with various quality-related problems. But in the case of the Tesla Cybertruck—a vehicle on sale for seven months, revealed almost five years ago and made by a carmaker that's been around for 20 years—teething issues seem to be one of the most defining parts of the ownership experience. More than two months after our initial report of Cybertruck issues, owners are still being towed to service centers for a variety of reasons. Though many say they still love the trucks, owners tell InsideEVs that they're still discovering a litany of problems with their $100,000 purchases, all worrying signs of a development process that seems to rely on customers to beta-test flagship vehicles.



