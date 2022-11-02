Is Tesla LOSING The Left? Some People Say Yes, But Sales Aren't Affected. YET.

Tesla has angered progressives on several occasions in recent months, as the company faces accusations of racism, anti-unionism and conservative positioning on COVID-19.



Tesla, which has eliminated its public relations department, did not respond to a request seeking comment.



Threat level: Taken together, the developments threaten to dampen enthusiasm for the Tesla brand among progressive loyalists.

“There’s a lot of downside risk,” says Witold Jerzy Henisz, a University of Pennsylvania management professor and leader of the Wharton Political Risk Lab. “It’s a risk for any company to alienate a substantial portion of its consumer base, potential workforce and potential investors.”



Yes, but: Demand for Tesla vehicles shows no signs of abating. The company’s vehicle sales rose 71% to 308,600 in the fourth quarter, compared with a year earlier.





