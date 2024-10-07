Is Tesla Losing It's Grip On The EV Market?

Electric vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2024 were a simulacrum of broader industry trends. In many ways, the sales were an extension of what we saw in Q1: Legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford, and Hyundai witnessed double-digit percentage growth compared to last year, whereas Tesla continued to slip. As Elon Musk’s company pivots to artificial intelligence and robotaxis, its passenger vehicle business seems to have taken a backseat. Sure, Cybertruck production is ramping up and there’s now a refreshed Model 3, which InsideEVs can confirm is excellent. But the rest of the lineup needs upgrades. The facelifted Model Y isn’t due until next year and the Model X and Model S, in their current forms, are way past their expiration dates.



