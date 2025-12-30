Is Tesla No Longer The Force It Used To Be In The Industry?

esla CEO Elon Musk’s political dalliances, idiotic antics and eyebrow raising hand gestures over the course of 2025 absolutely (and quite understandably) will have contributed to the decline in sales the brand has been seeing. But Musk isn’t the only reason the company could be in big trouble, he may not even be the biggest.

There’s no denying Tesla remains one of the most influential, innovative and important companies in the world. But the Cybertruck has been an unmitigated flop, while here in Europe, Tesla cars simply no longer have an edge over the competition.

Back when it was an upstart start-up, Tesla led the way in electric-car technology and its rapid rise to power struck fear into the boardrooms of established carmakers like BMW, Hyundai, Volvo, Mercedes and Volkswagen, to name but a few.