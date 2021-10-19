Is Tesla Redefining What "Made In China" Means To The World?

The narrative surrounding Tesla appears to have shifted for the better in China, with Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency of the People’s Republic of China, recently posting a glowing analysis of the EV maker’s effect on the country’s auto sector. According to the media outlet, Tesla’s arrival has done a lot for China, as it helped break the old, negative stereotypes that have long been associated with the “Made in China” brand. 

China-made vehicles have long suffered from the reputation of being “low price, low quality, and low value.” In a way, such labels were quite fair considering that China had focused its exports in the past on low-quality vehicles that were sold dirt-cheap in developing countries.

