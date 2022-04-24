Is Tesla Right That Traditional Safe Ad Plays Like The Super Bowl Are USELESS For Auto Sales? SURVEY SAYS?

This is telling data that further supports what we've been saying and that many auto companies are wasting BIG DOLLARS and their time.







Most informative chart in the 1Q earnings deck: The day after the 2022 Super Bowl, $TSLA orders surged, which validates our long held view that competitors’ advertising their new EVs helps TSLA as EV market leader the most. @elonmusk @MartinViecha pic.twitter.com/68G4wOaqKn — Gary Black (@garyblack00) April 20, 2022



