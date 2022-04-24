Is Tesla Right That Traditional Safe Ad Plays Like The Super Bowl Are USELESS For Auto Sales? SURVEY SAYS?

Agent001 submitted on 4/24/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:19 PM
This is telling data that further supports what we've been saying and that many auto companies are wasting BIG DOLLARS and their time.Most informative chart in the 1Q earnings deck: The day after the 2022 Super Bowl, $TSLA orders surged, which validates our long held view that competitors’ advertising their new EVs helps TSLA as EV market leader the most. @elonmusk @MartinViecha pic.twitter.com/68G4wOaqKn— Gary Black (@garyblack00) April 20, 2022
