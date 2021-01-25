Is Tesla Too Far Ahead For The Legacy Automakers To Catch Up?

Zac and Jesse Cataldo are a father and son team who preside over an empire of YouTube channels focused on sustainable energy and transportation. Every week, they turn out a tremendous amount of content about Tesla, EVs, renewable energy and related topics. “We cover all the car manufacturers. We go into wind energy, solar energy, anything sustainable,” Zac told me during a recent chat. “Just like Elon, we’re trying to move the needle on sustainable energy and transportation.”



Zac and Jesse’s flagship show is called Tesla Time News. The name refers to the phenomenon of Tesla owners who meet at Superchargers and hang out discussing the latest EV news while waiting for their cars to charge—among those in the know, this is called Tesla time.







Read Article