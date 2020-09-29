Is Tesla Too Far Ahead? Korean Automakers Say Tesla's Planned $25K Car Will Up End The Market

Industry experts from South Korea have noted that Tesla’s upcoming $25,0000 vehicle, which is expected to debut in about three years, will likely force the hand of the company’s domestic rivals.

With such a vehicle in the market, automakers like Hyundai and Kia would have to come up with comparably-priced electric cars that could compete with Tesla in terms of price and features. Such initiatives would require vast resources to pull off. 

In a statement to The Korea Bizwire, the industry experts noted that local EV manufacturers would likely need about four or five years to come up with a vehicle that’s on par with Tesla’s $25,000 car. Elon Musk has noted that the $25,000 Tesla will still feature great performance and tech like the company’s existing S3XY vehicle lineup. That’s a pretty high bar for rivals to meet, considering Tesla’s battery and tech advantage.



dlin

Upend, not up end

SanJoseDriver

They aren't too far ahead, there is plenty of room in the $25k market and many companies still have access to the $75,000 federal rebate.

