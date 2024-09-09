Is Tesla's Robotaxi Too Late To The Party?

Although many people talk about autonomous driving as if it's something impossible, driverless cars are already here. Tesla's upcoming robotaxi unveiling on October 10 looks exciting, but it's unclear if it will change the autonomous vehicle landscape. As Tesla prepares to unveil its robotaxi on October 10, there's a heated debate over its Full Self Driving software and whether this qualifies as autonomous driving. Tesla fans point to more than one billion miles of FSD usage, which no other AV company can match. The latest FSD variants have been praised as "human-like," although they are still unable to drive the car on their own. From time to time, FSD will try to do something stupid, requiring the human driver to remain alert and take over, which Tesla calls an "intervention."



