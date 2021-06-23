Is That An UZI In Your URUS? KC Chiefs Player NABBED In LA For CARRYING In His LAMBO

NFL star pass rusher Frank Clark -- one of the best defensive players in the league -- was arrested Sunday after cops say he had an uzi in his Lambo SUV ... TMZ Sports has learned.



Law enforcement sources tell us Clark was pulled over for a routine traffic stop Sunday evening in Los Angeles ... when cops say they noticed an open duffle bag in his ride.



Our sources say officers saw the gun inside the bag ... and arrested the 28-year-old for felony illegal possession of a firearm.



The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is still behind bars in the Los Angeles area, jail records show.





