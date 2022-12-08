Is The Apple Car EVER Going To Make It Off The Drawing Board?

Any big Apple automotive hire sparks renewed interest in the ongoing will-they-won’t-they Apple car project, and the latest comes as one of the most tangible signs that the iPhone maker still sees a future for itself in automotive.

The latest recruit, in May, was reportedly Luigi Taraborrelli, the former head of chassis and vehicle dynamics at Lamborghini, whose 20-year career at the Italian supercar maker is almost certainly a massive red herring as to the type of vehicle Apple will make.

The latest thinking, reported by the likes of Bloomberg and others, is that the secretive, eight-year-long Project Titan is now exclusively an autonomous car with a launch date of 2025. Passengers will face each other in a sleek pod, or so the more recent reports suggest.