Is The BBC Hitting The Self Destruct Button By No Longer Having Car Themed TV Shows?

Credit where it’s due, let’s celebrate the fact that Britain punches well above its weight when creating great, internationally recognised companies, brands, public services and institutions. Trouble is, we’re not so good at running them, are we?

A sick NHS, the death of high street banks and flagship stores, an unfit-for-purpose water industry plus our broken political, justice and other ‘systems’ are just a few examples of how Britain has stupidly pressed the self-destruct button.

The mindless murder (or was it in-house suicide?) of the MG Rover Group and several globally famous, now defunct brands should have taught us much. But I fear we’ve learned next to nothing from that truly tragic automotive debacle, which decimated the once vibrant, now relatively inactive English Midlands.