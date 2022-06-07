Is The Biden Administration Rushing To Deplete Strategic Petroleum Reserves To Force Going Electric?

More than 5 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve were exported to Asia and Europe last month, Reuters first reported.



Among the shipments were two cargo ships carrying 560,000 barrels each from Atlantic Trading & Marketing, part of France's TotalEnergies, according to Reuters. And Phillips 66, the fourth-largest oil supplier in the US, sent about 470,000 barrels from a storage facility in Texas to Trieste, Italy, where a pipeline feeds refineries in central Europe.



The exports follow similar shipments of Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude in April, when three ships went to Europe to replace Russian oil.



Read Article