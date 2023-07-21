Is The "Big Guy" Moving to Outlaw What You Drive For The Greater Good?

Carmakers and policymakers desperately want people to buy plug-in electric cars, but they have a problem: drivers don’t share the same passion.

Almost 100,000 plug-in vehicles are sitting on dealer lots, and Ford is slashing the price of its electric pickup truck. Demand from drivers is simply not keeping up with the dreams of the corporate and political elites. A recent Bank of America research note suggested that possibly “consumers are happy with their ICE vehicles and don’t want EVs.”

We’ve been down this road before. We've seen corporations try to convert their customers to a new green technology, telling us we will love the new high-tech stuff better than the old stuff. This is exactly what happened with the good old-fashioned lightbulb. That story ended with the federal government forcing us to buy the new tech against our wills.