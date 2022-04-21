Is The Dam Starting To BREAK On Pickup Truck Prices?

Agent001 submitted on 4/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:51:04 PM

Views : 208 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Are you seeing what we're seeing?

All of a sudden, the airwaves are being flooded with ads for PICKUP TRUCKS.

AND, the ads are pushing incentives.

I saw a Chevy Truck ad last night on the 11pm news and they were pushing Chevy Trunk Month (isn't that EVERY month in the car biz?) with up to $6k REBATES even on the 2022 Models. Haven't seen that in a while.

WHY is this happening you ask?

100% it HAS to be the price of gas.

Especially, in places like California.

When I had my last pickup, 2017 Ford F-150 Limited (currently in Idaho being enjoyed by a close friend who actually went to school with Farley) it would cost me about $80 bucks to fill up the 36 gallon tank.

That SAME fill up would be $240 bucks in LA right now!

That's almost a GRAND a month just for GAS if you go through a tank a week like I did.

So are you seeing the dealers in YOUR area pushing the pickups again and the deals starting to appear?

Discuss!



Is The Dam Starting To BREAK On Pickup Truck Prices?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)