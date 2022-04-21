Is The Dam Starting To BREAK On Pickup Truck Prices?

Are you seeing what we're seeing?



All of a sudden, the airwaves are being flooded with ads for PICKUP TRUCKS.



AND, the ads are pushing incentives.



I saw a Chevy Truck ad last night on the 11pm news and they were pushing Chevy Trunk Month (isn't that EVERY month in the car biz?) with up to $6k REBATES even on the 2022 Models. Haven't seen that in a while.



WHY is this happening you ask?



100% it HAS to be the price of gas.



Especially, in places like California.



When I had my last pickup, 2017 Ford F-150 Limited (currently in Idaho being enjoyed by a close friend who actually went to school with Farley) it would cost me about $80 bucks to fill up the 36 gallon tank.



That SAME fill up would be $240 bucks in LA right now!



That's almost a GRAND a month just for GAS if you go through a tank a week like I did.



So are you seeing the dealers in YOUR area pushing the pickups again and the deals starting to appear?



Discuss!





