Is The Federal EV Tax Credit Keeping Prices Higher Than They Should Be?

I feel pretty confident we can get to a compelling sub-$30,000 car in five years," crackled a voice on Boston's NPR station WBUR. That was Elon Musk in a radio interview back in 2009. Twelve years later, Tesla has yet to sustain production of an electric vehicle deliverable for under $40,000. In fact, no automaker has yet turned their invested billions into the electric car's Model T moment. Even this new generation of non-Tesla EVs aimed at the mass market—think the Volkswagen ID.4 that starts at $39,995 and others—are hardly cheap.



